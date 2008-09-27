Soccer: No. 20 Gauchos Fall to ASU

Alexandra Elston’s goal in the 58th minute proved to be the game winner as Arizona State defeated No. 20 UCSB 1-0 on Friday night in Tempe, Ariz. The loss was the second in a row for the Gauchos, who fell to Hawaii 2-1 on Sunday.

Elston broke the scoreless tie when she took a pass from teammate Carla Scanniello and found the near corner of the net. She beat freshman goalkeeper Ali Cutler , who was playing in place of sophomore Tammy Lenham , who was out with an injured shoulder.

The Gauchos actually outshot the Sun Devils by a 15-11 tally, including 5-4 in shots on goal, but ASU goalkeeper Briana Silvestri blocked all five on-frame attempts.

The loss, which drops UCSB to 6-4-0, was the first shutout defeat of the season. All four UCSB losses have been by one goal. ASU is now 5-2-3 on the campaign and unbeaten (4-0-2) in its last six matches.

The Gauchos will remain in the Grand Canyon State for a Sunday evening match at the University of Arizona.

Bill Mahoney is UCSB‘s assistant athletics director.