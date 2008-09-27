Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 1:58 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Soccer: No. 20 Gauchos Fall to ASU

UCSB's 1-0 loss follows a 2-1 defeat to Hawaii earlier this week.

By Bill Mahoney | September 27, 2008 | 3:30 a.m.

Alexandra Elston’s goal in the 58th minute proved to be the game winner as Arizona State defeated No. 20 UCSB 1-0 on Friday night in Tempe, Ariz. The loss was the second in a row for the Gauchos, who fell to Hawaii 2-1 on Sunday.

Elston broke the scoreless tie when she took a pass from teammate Carla Scanniello and found the near corner of the net. She beat freshman goalkeeper Ali Cutler, who was playing in place of sophomore Tammy Lenham, who was out with an injured shoulder.

The Gauchos actually outshot the Sun Devils by a 15-11 tally, including 5-4 in shots on goal, but ASU goalkeeper Briana Silvestri blocked all five on-frame attempts.

The loss, which drops UCSB to 6-4-0, was the first shutout defeat of the season. All four UCSB losses have been by one goal. ASU is now 5-2-3 on the campaign and unbeaten (4-0-2) in its last six matches.

The Gauchos will remain in the Grand Canyon State for a Sunday evening match at the University of Arizona.

Bill Mahoney is UCSB‘s assistant athletics director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 