Soccer: No. 3 Taft Edges SBCC 2-1 on Late Goal

Taft bounced back from its first men’s soccer loss of the year to hand SBCC a 2-1 defeat Friday at Taft. The Cougars, ranked No. 3 in the state, improved to 9-1-2 while the Vaqueros fell to 5-3.
Waid Ibrahim scored the first goal for the Vaqueros in the third minute.
Taft tied the game in the 15th minute and it remained 1-1 until the 86th minute when the Cougars scored off a corner kick.
SBCC opens Western State Conference play Tuesday, hosting Los Angeles Mission in a 7:30 p.m. match. The Vaqueros then embark on a five-game road trip, starting Friday at Oxnard.
Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.