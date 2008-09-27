Soccer: No. 3 Taft Edges SBCC 2-1 on Late Goal

The Vaqueros start quickly but the Cougars grind out the victory.

Taft bounced back from its first men’s soccer loss of the year to hand SBCC a 2-1 defeat Friday at Taft. The Cougars, ranked No. 3 in the state, improved to 9-1-2 while the Vaqueros fell to 5-3. Waid Ibrahim scored the first goal for the Vaqueros in the third minute. “It was a great solo effort,” said coach “It was a great solo effort,” said coach John Sisterson . “He beat three players, then slotted it past the goalie.” Taft tied the game in the 15th minute and it remained 1-1 until the 86th minute when the Cougars scored off a corner kick. SBCC opens Western State Conference play Tuesday, hosting Los Angeles Mission in a 7:30 p.m. match. The Vaqueros then embark on a five-game road trip, starting Friday at Oxnard. Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

