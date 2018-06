SBCC’s women’s soccer team posted its fourth shutout in five games Friday in 90-degree heat but only came away with a 0-0 tie at Taft. The Vaqueros, ranked No. 6 in the state, remained unbeaten at 5-0-4.

“I thought it was a game we should have won,” said SBCC coach John Sisterson . “We passed it around well in hot conditions. We had our opportunities, we just couldn’t finish.”

Courtney Belsheim came the closest to scoring in the second half when her 30-yard shot caromed off the crossbar.

The Vaqueros open WSC North play Tuesday at No. 3 Moorpark (8-1-1).

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.