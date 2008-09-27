Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 1:56 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 
Volleyball: Gauchos Open Big West Play with 3-2 Win over Northridge

UCSB grinds out a road victory, then heads to Fullerton for a Saturday match.

By Lisa Skvarla | September 27, 2008 | 4:02 a.m.

It took five sets Friday night for UCSB to beat Cal State Northridge in the teams’ Big West Conference opener in Northridge. The Gauchos defeated the Matadors, 25-27, 25-16, 28-26, 22-25, 15-12, to jump out to a 1-0 start in conference play for the first time since the 2003 season.

With the win, UCSB improves to 5-7 overall while Northridge falls to 5-8 overall and 0-1 in conference.

Several Gauchos pitched in their best efforts so far this season with senior Lauren McLaughlin leading the charge with her third double-double of the year. The outside hitter tallied a season-high 20 kills along with 12 digs and also added a service ace and four block assists for the Gauchos. She hit .258 on the match committing just four errors during her 62 attacks.

Sophomore Charlene DeHoog also had a double-double showing, tallying 12 kills and 12 digs in the win. DeHoog’s classmate, Kasey Kipp, rounded out UCSB’s double-digit kill performances with 10 kills in the match. The middle blocker tied her career-high of nine block assists and also pitched in a pair of solo blocks.

Sophomore setters Dana Vargas and Jessica Welch pitched in 27 and 19 assists, respectively. Vargas added nine digs and an ace to her showing while Welch added an ace and four digs to her performance. Libero Leigh Stephenson, a senior from Nipomo High, led the squad with 22 digs.

Freshman Lily Lopez also turned in a solid showing as she tallied three kills, a team-high four service aces, five digs, and four total blocks, including one solo.

The Gauchos continue Big West action Saturday with a match at Cal State Fullerton.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.

