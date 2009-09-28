Direct Relief Offers Medical Aid in Response to Philippines Flooding

The Santa Barbara nonprofit makes available its inventory of supplies as well as up to $50,000 in emergency funds

In response to the massive flooding in the Philippines caused by Typhoon Ketsana, humanitarian medical aid group Direct Relief International has made available its standing inventory of more than $60 million in medical material inventory as well as up to $50,000 in emergency funds for its partners providing aid for the 450,000 affected people.

According to partner reports, the main health issues facing the affected population include the lack of potable water and water-borne illnesses such as diarrhea and skin infections, which are common during large-scale floods. High concentrations of displaced people are usually correlated with an increase in upper respiratory conditions as well.

Direct Relief is collaborating mainly with Mercy Relief, a Singapore-based secular nongovernmental organization focused shelter, water and sanitation, livelihoods, education and health care.

Several of Direct Relief’s longtime corporate supporters already have pledged commitments of support, including Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Direct Relief also has made contact with the Philippine consulate in Los Angeles to offer assistance through official government channels.

Ketsana, a Category 1 tropical storm at the time, landed on the island of Luzon on Saturday morning, bringing more than 15 inches of rainfall within six hours and causing severe flash floods in 25 provinces and cities. At least 140 people had died and 32 were missing as of Monday morning, according to official government reports.

Direct Relief has a long history of responding to flood emergencies worldwide, as well as supporting health care in the Philippines dating back to 1964. Since 2000, Philippine partners have received more than $3.6 million (wholesale) in specifically requested medical material assistance.

Members of the public wishing to support Direct Relief’s response may do so through its Web site at www.directrelief.org or by calling 805.964.4767.

— Jim Prosser is the media relations manager for Direct Relief International.