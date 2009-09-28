Family Service Agency Teams Up with Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

VNHC will take on full operation of the Homemaker support program to improve service and efficiency for clients

In an effort to increase collaboration and sustain critical services, Family Service Agency is transitioning its Homemaker program, which serves more than 200 clients from Carpinteria to Lompoc, to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care will assume full operation of the in-home support program by the end of October, and will continue to offer the program’s services to clients and the community. Both nonprofits are working to ensure that the transition is as smooth and seamless as possible for those in need of services.

VNHC operates its own in-home personal care program that provides assistance with bathing and grooming, medication reminders, respite care and transportation. When coupled with FSA’s program of light housekeeping, laundry and grocery shopping, the enhanced VNHC program will offer a comprehensive in-home care service designed to help seniors and those with disabilities live safely and independently at home.

Family Service Agency approached VNHC about the transition in June. With the economic downturn negatively affecting funding sources for all nonprofits, FSA’s board of directors decided to take a proactive stance and find new ways to more efficiently and effectively serve those in need.

“Just as clients reach out to us for services, we wanted to reach out to other nonprofits to build a more robust service-delivery system for our community,” said Bill Batty, executive director of Family Service Agency. “We looked around to see who else was offering similar services.”

VNHC stood out as a partner for Family Service Agency. A leader in providing in-home care, VNHC started its personal, nonmedical care program in 2003. Working with FSA to assume operation of the Homemaker program seemed like a logical fit.

“Since its inception, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care has been committed to responding to community needs. We are pleased to be able to add the Homemaker program to our existing services that help seniors remain safe at home,” said Eileen Bunning, president and CEO of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

Collaborative moves such as this might be the solution for nonprofits to achieve more during these tough times.

“This is philanthropic collaboration at its best,” said Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “With strained budgets, this is an innovative example of funders and nonprofits coming together to serve the community with such important and well-delivered services.”

Tom Parker, president of the Hutton Foundation, added: “As two of Santa Barbara County’s oldest nonprofits, Family Service Agency and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care have both been successfully providing critical services to the community for more than 100 years. They have shown themselves to be true leaders in putting clients and community first by working together to ensure that the Homemaker program continues to be available for our senior residents in need of support.”

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.