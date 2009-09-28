Jack Donovan, 1933-2009

Obituaries

Our dad, Jack Donovan, passed away from cancer on Sept. 17. He was surrounded by loving family members at the time of his death, and he is no longer suffering.

Jack was born in Nebraska to Joe Eugene and Peggy M. Donovan and moved to Carpinteria, where he attended Carpinteria High School and met his beautiful wife, Norma Jean.

He served in the Navy during the Korean War, from May 13, 1953, to July 2, 1954. After returning from serving in Korea, Jack was a roofing contractor in Carpinteria for 50 years.

Jack is survived by his brother, Larry Donovan, and wife Bonnie; his children, all of Carpinteria, Joy Elaine Wheatly, and husband Roger; David Dwayne Donovan; Kelly Eugene Donovan; Robin Margaret Gonzalez, and husband David, Julie Kay Jimenez, and husband Joey; grandchildren Tawnya, Matthew, Nicole, Christine, Jack, carrie, Veronica, Monica, Larissa, David Jr., Vanessa, Joseph, Jennifer, John; great-grandchildren Madison and Will; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass was said on Sept. 21 at St. Joseph Church, followed by interment at Carpinteria Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Care of Santa Barbara or Notre Dame.