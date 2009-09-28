Khaled Hosseini Lecture at Arlington Canceled

The UCSB Accounting Office will provide full refunds to ticket holders

UCSB Arts & Lectures announced Monday that Khaled Hosseini has canceled all speaking engagements, including his Santa Barbara date at the Arlington Theatre on Tuesday, because of his father’s emergency hospitalization.

There are no plans to reschedule the event at this time.

Arts & Lectures has requested that the UCSB Accounting Office refund patrons the full price of tickets purchased. Refunds should arrive in the mail in the next several weeks.

For more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535.

— Meghan Henry is senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.