‘Living with Wildfire in Montecito’ Focus of Community Forum

The presentation, including a question-and-answer session, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

The Montecito Fire Protection District and the Montecito Association are co-sponsoring a community forum, “Living with Wildfire in Montecito.”

The event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Montecito Covenant Church, 671 Cold Springs Road.

Topics will include:

» Learning how the local environment affects fire behavior and how to adapt to it.

» Learning what can be done to make properties more fire resistant.

» Learning what can be done to prepare for potential fire activity and evacuations.

The presentation also will incorporate a question-and-answer component.

The forum will be led by Richard Halsey, author of Fire, Chaparral, and Survival in Southern California, and director of the California Chaparral Institute. He has given more than 300 presentations in the past five years concerning chaparral ecology, how communities can adapt to fire-prone environments and the importance of nature education.

— Geri Ventura is a spokeswoman for the Montecito Fire Protection District.