Realtor Makes Santa Barbara Association’s Top 25

Ruth Ann Bowe, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Montecito, was among the Top 25 Realtors in the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors based on number of transactions year to date 2009.

More than 1,000 Realtors are in the association, which covers Carpinteria to Goleta.

Despite the economic challenges and the substantial slowdown in the market in the past few years, the accomplishment is impressive, especially considering Bowe has been in the Santa Barbara area for less than five years.

She attributes her success to hard work, understanding the market, community involvement and caring about her clients and their needs.

“Ruth Ann provided us with above and beyond service,” clients Elizabeth and Alan Millar said. “As first-time homebuyers, everything was new to us. Ruth Ann took time to make sure we understood the entire process and was always available to take our calls or meet with us when we had questions. She also referred us to a terrific loan officer and tax adviser that made the entire process even easier. ... to top it off, she is extremely fun to work with.”

Bowe can be reached at 805.698.1971 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

