Santa Barbara Foundation Announces 2010 Move to New Building

The Chapala Street office will help the organization continue to serve as a hub for nonprofits

Continuing its tradition of investing in the community, the Santa Barbara Foundation has purchased 1111 Chapala St., a Class A building in the heart of downtown.

The new office space will enable the foundation to provide enhanced services for the community and its donors, and better allow the foundation to advance its mission to build philanthropy, build impact and build community in a modern and dynamic office environment.

“This is another tangible and exciting step in putting in place the right resources for the foundation’s future growth, impact and efficiency,” said Ron Gallo, the foundation’s president and CEO. “The new office space will allow for an even more nimble foundation with appropriate technology, the expansion of needed services to our donors and our nonprofit partners, and a welcoming meeting space for conferences and public gatherings, thus increasing our ability to serve our constituents.”

The foundation’s move, scheduled for 2010, will also allow for the Historic Adobe to become an even more important headquarters for philanthropic and nonprofit events, meetings and receptions in the historic Sala, Courtyard and Conference Room. All county nonprofits will be able to use the Adobe for special occasions, retreats, meetings and trainings, and it will provide a welcome and needed space for smaller nonprofits that do not have easy access to meeting space.

In addition, the foundation plans to provide the existing office space to the Nonprofit Support Center, which will benefit from being in the center of town.

The 1111 Chapala St. building is also home to a law firm and a commercial real estate brokerage company, which will provide long-term income.

— Alixe Mattingly is the Santa Barbara Foundation’s vice president of communications.