Volunteers Collect Two Tons of Trash from Local Beaches

Among the more unusual items found by volunteers were a rubber fish, an antique razor and a bag of ecstasy pills

Volunteers combed local beaches in search of garbage on Sept. 19 for the 25th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day. Together, a weighty 4,443 pounds of trash were collected.

Jeffrey Simeon, a program specialist for the Public Works Department, said that among the more unusual items found: a rubber fish, a stereo amplifier, a ladder, tires, a shopping cart, a car floor mat, a bike wheel, an antique razor, spray paint cans, a barbecue grill and a bag of ecstasy pills.

The illegal drugs were immediately turned over to the proper authorities. Personal hygiene items also were recovered.

“I don’t want to go into detail, but suffice it to say, it’s good to see people are engaging in safe practices,” said Karen Prechtel, the captain for the Haskell’s Beach cleanup project and a volunteer from Bacara Resort & Spa.

Twenty-three sites participated in the cleanup, but Simeon singled out three for special recognition.

The following locations collected the most weight per volunteer: At Tajiguas Beach, sponsored by the Paradise Dive Club, 16 volunteers collected 796 pounds of debris, or 50 pounds per person. At Haskell’s Beach, in Goleta and sponsored by Bacara, 16 volunteers collected 493 pounds of debris, or 31 pounds per person. At Zanja De Cota Creek, sponsored by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, 25 volunteers collected 581 pounds of debris, or 23 pounds per person.

“I am hoping to have more creek sites involved next year,” Simeon said.

Cans, bottles, plastic bags and food wrappers were among the most frequently found debris, but cigarette butts were, by far, the most common item.

“Cigarette filters are nonbiodegradable, so they need to be disposed of properly,” volunteer Karen Prechtel said. “Apparently, smoking isn’t just bad for one’s health. It’s bad for our beaches, too.”

— Wendy Jenson is a publicist.