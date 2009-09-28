Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 6:53 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

WEV Launches Business-Plan Writing Course

The accelerated program, which begins Saturday, is designed for those who need access to capital quickly

By Marjorie Wass | September 28, 2009 | 12:42 p.m.

Women’s Economic Ventures has announced a new program: the six-week, accelerated business-plan writing course “Business Plan Intensive.”

BPI is designed for business professionals who need access to capital quickly. It’s perfect for new entrepreneurs and current business owners who need to implement a launch or a growth strategy and need an infusion of capital to succeed. The course includes emphasis on financial intelligence and integrated marketing techniques, and a viability study.

BPI is designed for women and men who are in business or have owned a business and have a work or educational background that prepares them for the accelerated pace of BPI.

Participants in the course will have the opportunity to enter WEV’s Small Business Loan Fund pipeline, while using the course to write the business plan that will help prepare them for access to capital.

BPI will meet for six consecutive Saturdays starting Oct. 3. Those interested in taking the course must contact instructor Tea Silvestre at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information and to determine eligibility.

For more information, click here or call 805.965.6073.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.

