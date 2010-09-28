Board of Supervisors Names New County CEO

Chandra Wallar currently serves as an administrative officer/manager for San Diego County

After months of deliberation, Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors chairwoman Janet Wolf announced Tuesday morning that the board has selected a new CEO for the county.

“After extensive deliberation by the board, all five members have worked diligently to working towards selection of CEO,” Wolf said, adding her thanks to current CEO Mike Brown, who is retiring, for his work and leadership.

Chandra Wallar comes from San Diego County, where she has served since 1999 as deputy chief administrative officer and group general manager for the county’s Land Use and Environment Group, and manages 1,500 people and a budget of $400 million, according to Wolf.

Wallar earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and brings extensive experience in the areas of planning and land use, public works, parks and recreation, environmental health, agriculture, weights and measures, and air pollution control.

The salary range for Wallar’s position is $232,000 to $240,000 annually, which is a step up from Brown’s $228,000 salary.

The board met in closed session during the summer to discuss candidates to replace Brown, who has been in the position since 1996.

“We’re thrilled that Chandra has agreed to join the County of Santa Barbara,” Wolf said.

Wallar will begin her new position on Nov. 1.

“I am pleased and excited to join the Santa Barbara County management team,” she said. “I look forward to working with the Board of Supervisors and staff as we develop innovative ways of streamlining and enhancing services for Santa Barbara County residents, businesses and visitors.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .