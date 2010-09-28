Financial Advisor Jeff Grange Joins Crowell, Weedon & Co.

Financial advisor Jeff Grange has joined Crowell, Weedon & Co. of Santa Barbara, realigning himself with Alan Griffin and his growing team of financial professionals.

Grange spent the past six years at Smith Barney/Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, focusing his practice on retirement planning, estate planning and philanthropic strategies for his clients.

With Grange on board, Crowell, Weedon & Co. is strategically positioned for long-term growth with the right management, the right focus and the financial stability to compete in today’s economy.

Grange graduated from UCSB in 1996. He actively supports the Santa Barbara nonprofit community, serving as chairman for the Santa Barbara Youth Foundation Finance Committee and as a member of the board of directors for the Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

Crowell, Weedon & Co. is one of the largest independent investment firms in the Western United States with about $8 billion in client assets. The firm has branches throughout Southern California, and has been serving as financial advisors to individuals, families and many leading businesses since 1932.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.