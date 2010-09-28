Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 4:38 pm | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Teen Hit Trying to Cross Highway 101

The 15-year-old male sustains life-threatening injuries; his companion is unhurt

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 28, 2010

A 15-year-old male from Santa Barbara sustained major life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning after he and another 15-year-old male attempted to walk across southbound Highway 101 just north of the Castillo Street off-ramp.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Jeremy Wayland said it’s unclear why the two males were crossing the highway, but alcohol and drugs were not considered factors.

The identities of the juveniles have not been released. The second pedestrian was not hit.

The male was hit about 6 a.m. by a Nissan Pathfinder nearing the off-ramp, where there is a barrier between the northbound and southbound lanes. The juvenile was hit in the middle lane and was thrown 150 feet, sustaining major injuries. He was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Wayland said.

There was front-end damage to the Nissan. Wayland said the driver had been wearing a seat belt and sustained no injuries.

Two southbound lanes were closed for about two hours as authorities investigated at the scene.

CHP, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and AMR responded to the scene. Caltrans assisted with lane closures.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates.

