Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 4:23 pm | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 

Oil, Gas Production Along Coast Focus of Oversight Hearing in Goleta

The public is invited to attend and testify at Thursday's meeting

By Valerie Kushnerov | September 28, 2010 | 10:08 p.m.

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, chairman of the Assembly Committee on Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials, will hold an oversight hearing to examine the long-term environmental hazards from oil and gas production along the California coast.

The hearing will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 in the Council Chamber at Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B. The public is invited to attend and testify.

“The oil industry has abandoned facilities and infrastructure not only in Goleta, but all along the Santa Barbara County coast,” Nava said. “They pose threats to both the environment and public safety. It is imperative that we determine who has oversight responsibility to make sure that these sites and their corresponding infrastructure are properly removed so that the coast and its residents are protected.”

“One of the more significant discussions missing from the politics and headlines about offshore oil is what to do about the aging oil works that already dot the Santa Barbara Channel coastline. In Goleta, we face the constant threat of a high-impact explosion, release or spill of hydrogen sulfide-laden oil and gas from an aging infrastructure,” Goleta City Councilman Roger Aceves said. “State agencies must be held accountable for the conditions of these facilities and they should be working with local governments to protect our environment.”

The oversight hearing will feature representatives from state agencies and local governments who will outline and discuss their programs to address the long-term cleanup of abandoned oil and gas wells and production facilities.

— Valerie Kushnerov is the city of Goleta’s public information officer.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 