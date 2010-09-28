Oil, Gas Production Along Coast Focus of Oversight Hearing in Goleta

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, chairman of the Assembly Committee on Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials, will hold an oversight hearing to examine the long-term environmental hazards from oil and gas production along the California coast.

The hearing will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 in the Council Chamber at Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B. The public is invited to attend and testify.

“The oil industry has abandoned facilities and infrastructure not only in Goleta, but all along the Santa Barbara County coast,” Nava said. “They pose threats to both the environment and public safety. It is imperative that we determine who has oversight responsibility to make sure that these sites and their corresponding infrastructure are properly removed so that the coast and its residents are protected.”

“One of the more significant discussions missing from the politics and headlines about offshore oil is what to do about the aging oil works that already dot the Santa Barbara Channel coastline. In Goleta, we face the constant threat of a high-impact explosion, release or spill of hydrogen sulfide-laden oil and gas from an aging infrastructure,” Goleta City Councilman Roger Aceves said. “State agencies must be held accountable for the conditions of these facilities and they should be working with local governments to protect our environment.”

The oversight hearing will feature representatives from state agencies and local governments who will outline and discuss their programs to address the long-term cleanup of abandoned oil and gas wells and production facilities.

— Valerie Kushnerov is the city of Goleta’s public information officer.