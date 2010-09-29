Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp. Celebrating 35th Anniversary

The nonprofit Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp., which provides safe and affordable housing, including special needs housing, for under-served individuals and families, is holding a reception Wednesday to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

Founded in 1975, the SBCHC has developed more than 700 low- and moderate-income housing units in Santa Barbara County. Working with public and private housing partners and financing its projects through these various partnerships, the organization administers 12 affiliated nonprofit corporations that own each of its housing projects. SBCHC currently manages 14 multifamily properties totaling more than 300 units and approximately 500 residents.

The community is invited to help the Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp. mark its milestone from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Chase Palm Park Center, 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. The event is free.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen is a board member of the Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp.