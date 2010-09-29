Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 4:20 pm | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp. Celebrating 35th Anniversary

Reception to draw attention to nonprofit organization's affordable housing mission

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | September 29, 2010 | 1:30 a.m.

The nonprofit Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp., which provides safe and affordable housing, including special needs housing, for under-served individuals and families, is holding a reception Wednesday to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

Founded in 1975, the SBCHC has developed more than 700 low- and moderate-income housing units in Santa Barbara County. Working with public and private housing partners and financing its projects through these various partnerships, the organization administers 12 affiliated nonprofit corporations that own each of its housing projects. SBCHC currently manages 14 multifamily properties totaling more than 300 units and approximately 500 residents.

The community is invited to help the Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp. mark its milestone from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Chase Palm Park Center, 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. The event is free.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp. Click here to visit SBCHC’s Facebook page.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen is a board member of the Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 