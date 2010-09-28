Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 4:26 pm | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 

Santa Maria Investigates Complaints of Strange Odor

Fire crews respond to six reports but find no cause or source

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | September 28, 2010 | 8:22 p.m.

In light of the recent gas pipeline explosion in Northern California, residents across the Santa Maria Valley didn’t hesitate to call in complaints Tuesday about an unknown odor, but field investigations by the Santa Maria Fire Department found no concentrations of known hazards.

Santa Maria dispatchers received about two dozen phone calls about an odor described as sulfurous or a fertilizer. Fire crews responded to six complaints. A bank at Town Center West self-evacuated because of the odor.

Mark van de Kamp with the City of Santa Maria said the source of the odor remains unknown, but it may have been the result of fertilizer applications or decaying organic matter from an unknown source, exacerbated by the heat wave and winds.

In October 2008, complaints about an odor were received and staff investigated several potential causes, including rotting vegetation in drainage ditches. Last year about this time, the city received similar complaints.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 