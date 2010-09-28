Shirley Waxman Elected to Lead CALM Auxiliary

She will serve a third term as president

Child Abuse Listening & Mediation (CALM) has announced that Shirley Waxman was elected for a third term as president of the CALM Auxiliary. She has been a member of the auxiliary for seven years.

Other officers include Martha Rogers, first vice president; Laura Barella, second vice president; Pam VanBlaricum, recording secretary; Dale McCaskey, corresponding secretary; Toni Kipp, treasurer; and Joanne Nelson, parliamentarian.

The auxiliary’s function is to be ambassadors for CALM, to stimulate public interest and awareness of CALM, and to fundraise for CALM programs. Their two signature events are the CALM Celebrity Authors Luncheon each March and the CALM Antique Show three times a year.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs.

CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, nonjudgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.