Ventura County Tea Party to Host Candidates’ Night

A discussion of state ballot measures also will be part of the Oct. 6 event

By George Miller | September 28, 2010 | 8:33 p.m.

The Ventura County Tea Party will sponsor a Candidates’ Night starting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in Ventura.

Candidates Tom Watson of the 23rd Congressional District, Mike Stoker of the 35th Assembly District and Terry Rathbun of the 41st Assembly District will present their candidacies and answer questions.

Jim Goodwin of the Conejo Valley Tea Party and Chris Collier, executive director of the Ventura County Republican Central Committee, will discuss the state ballot propositions.

The event, sponsored by the Ventura County Tea Party, will be held at 5067 Thille St. in Ventura, with networking at 5:30 p.m. followed by the meeting from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, click here, call 805.807.5119 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— George Miller represents the Ventura County Tea Party.

 
