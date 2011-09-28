1100 Block of Anacapa Street to Close Thursday Morning

From 4:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, the City of Santa Barbara will temporarily close the 1100 block of Anacapa Street, between Anapamu and Figueroa streets.

The street closure is necessary to accommodate continuing roof maintenance activities at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Vehicle traffic will be detoured to surrounding streets.

For more information, contact William Davis at 805.897.2666 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— William Davis is a project engineer for the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department, Facilities & Energy Management Division.