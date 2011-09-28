Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 5:28 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Anacapa School Conquers Clouds Rest Peak in Yosemite National Park

Students and faculty make the 15-mile round-trip hike up 2,000 feet of elevation

By Anacapa School | September 28, 2011 | 12:31 p.m.

The school year is in full swing at Anacapa School’s downtown campus, but the students are still floating from their shared victory high above the wilderness of Yosemite National Park.

Soon after daybreak on Sept. 14, the students and faculty from the small, independent school packed their daypacks and started on the strenuous 15-mile round-trip hike up 2,000 feet of elevation to the summit of famed Clouds Rest. At 9,926 feet above sea level, Clouds Rest is one of the most visually prominent peaks in Yosemite.

The hike was part of a week-long trip to Yosemite National Park with the school’s entire student body, grades 7 to 12. During their stay, students camped in the Tuolumne Meadows section of the park, where they learned about preservation, conservation and the forces of geology that created the natural wonders of the Eastern Sierra.

“Our educational philosophy means that our students learn not only academically but also experientially,” said the school’s founding headmaster, Gordon Sichi, who led the trip. “By living for a few days in the same environment as John Muir did, the students made a connection with the Sierras that will make an impression on them for a lifetime.”

Despite autumn’s frigid, high-elevation temperatures and daily afternoon rainfall, the students remained in high spirits, benefiting from one another’s courage and determination.

“I was so proud that everyone made it to the top of Clouds Rest,” said senior Haley Yuhasz, who camped in Tuolumne with Anacapa five years ago. “The positive attitudes were contagious.”

At the beginning and end of each academic year, the small private school takes an extended experiential learning trip. In the past, Anacapa students and faculty have traveled to San Francisco, Death Valley, Zion National Park, Boston and Italy, among other destinations.

Click here for more information about the independent, co-educational, WASC–accredited, college preparatory day school for junior high and high school students.

