Coastal Housing Partnership Marks 25 Years Helping Local Employees

For more than two decades, a local nonprofit has been a silver lining to workers wanting to enter the South Coast’s sky-high housing market.

The Coastal Housing Partnership was founded by a group of local employers who found it difficult to attract and retain talented and experienced employees because of the high area’s housing costs. This year, the organization celebrates its 25th anniversary of helping South Coast families realize the dream of home ownership.

The Coastal Housing Partnership removes some of the obstacles to purchasing a home through its benefit programs and homebuying education services. Membership in Coastal Housing Partnership is open to employers of any size in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties so that they can provide their employees with a full-service housing benefit, including savings when purchasing a home, refinancing a mortgage or renting an apartment. The Coastal Housing Partnership now has a membership base of 50 local employers who collectively employ 35,000 workers.

“More than 7,000 employees have attended our homebuying seminars over the past 10 years, and Coastal Housing Partnership has helped more than 10,000 employees become homeowners since its inception,” said Corby Gage, who has served as executive director of the organization for 18 years.

Steve Amerikaner, an attorney with Brownstein Farber Hyatt Schreck, a member company since 1992 as Hatch & Parent, sat on the Coastal Housing Partnership in its early days. He said he joined the board because he felt at the time, and still feels, that long-distance commuting imposes unacceptably high financial and intangible costs on the commuter, their families, their workplaces, their communities and the environment.

“The recent focus on ‘sustainability’ reflects the fact that public policy is beginning to understand the principle that CHP grasped 25 years ago,” Amerikaner said. “Since its founding, Coastal Housing Partnership has been steadily and faithfully pursuing its mission of helping working men and women buy homes for their families on the South Coast.”

A network of real estate agents, lenders, home inspection firms, residential developers and landlords all offer substantial savings on their services to employees of Coastal Housing Partnership member companies regardless of position, income or whether the employee is a first-time homebuyer. All of these benefits are available at no cost to employee members.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing the Coastal Housing Partnership.