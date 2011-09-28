Education in Goleta Focus of Issue and Policy Roundtable
Hear from local officials at the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce's luncheon on Oct. 6
By Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | September 28, 2011 | 4:10 p.m.
Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for an Issue and Policy Roundtable luncheon on “Education in Goleta” from noon to 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta.
The speaker swill include Dr. Kathy Boomer, superintendent of the Goleta Union School District, Jane Conoley, dean of the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education at UCSB, and Ben Romo of Santa Barbara Partners in Education.
The cost is $20, which includes lunch.
Click here to register.
For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
