The Friendship Center welcomes new board members for 2011-12.

Sue Adams has energetically contributed to many local causes for the past 50 years.

She attended UCSB and in 1960 married UCSB track and field coach Sam Adams.

Later in life she became acquainted with the Friendship Center when her husband utilized its services as a member.

Adams has received the Santa Barbara News-Press Lifetime Achievement Award and the Santa Barbara Woman of the Year Award.

In addition to the Friendship Center, she serves on the boards of many organizations devoted to social services, historic preservation and the arts, including Casa Esperanza, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, the Santa Barbara Conservancy, the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation, the Pearl Chase Society, the Community Arts Music Association and the Santa Barbara County Historic Landmarks Advisory Commission.

Mark Jackson, CPA, is a senior audit manager at Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co. LLP. He provides auditing services to a variety of clients, including corporations, employee benefit plans and nonprofit organizations. Additionally, Jackson provides taxation services to corporations and individuals.

He graduated in 2003 from UCSB, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business economics with an emphasis in accounting. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Kathy Marden, MFCC, is a licensed marriage and family therapist who specializes in working with people who have chronic pain and chronic illness. She has a bachelor’s degree from San Jose State University, a master’s degree in human development from UC Davis and a master’s degree in counseling psychology from UCSB.

She worked for many years at the Rehabilitation Institute of Santa Barbara and now is in private practice.

Marden has served on the board of the Unitarian Society and Planned Parenthood. She has done volunteer work with Carpinteria Girls Inc. and the Center for Successful Aging.

She also performs in local community theater.

David Medina, M.D., F.A.A.P., attended medical school at the University of Texas and has maintained his practice, Children’s Medical Clinic of Santa Barbara, since 1966.

He is a founding member and former president of the Santa Barbara Pediatric Society, past chairman of the Cottage Hospital Pediatric Department, and founding member of the Casa de la Raza Medical Clinic, as well as being an active member of many professional and community organizations.

He has received the Santa Barbara News-Press Lifetime Achievement Award and the Santa Barbara Man of the Year Award, among many others.

Susan Plummer, MSW, Ph.D., is the director of the Santa Barbara Alliance for Living and Dying Well, a consortium of major providers of end-of-life-care services in the community.

Author of Deep Change: Befriending the Unknown, she was the director of a certified hospice program in Mendocino County for eight years. She is also a licensed psychotherapist and has had a part-time private practice for more than 25 years.

Marty Moore, superintendent of the Birnamwood Golf Course, returns as president.

He has served on the Friendship Center’s Board of Directors for 14 years, including multiple terms as president. His involvement began when his late father attended the Friendship Center, and he has remained committed to its mission and ideals ever since.

Friendship Center is thrilled to announce the opening of its second site — Friendship Center Goleta — as an addition to the original facility in the Montecito area of Santa Barbara. Both centers provide secure, compassionate and affordable day services for elder and other dependent adults with Alzheimer’s or other cognitive impairments in a beautiful and tranquil setting. Transportation (depending on availability) hot meals, and a lively program of activities are all included.

Just as important as the services provided to Friendship Center’s members is the respite from caregiving duties extended to family caregivers — often adult children or spouses — so they can stay engaged with their careers, families and other commitments. Veterans Administration and Tri-Counties Resource Center will pay daily fees for qualified participants.

— Justine Sutton is grants/development coordinator for the Friendship Center.