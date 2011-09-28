Inmate Facing New Charges in Murder-for-Hire Plot

Suspect accused of targeting victims in pending rape and child molestation cases

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives investigating a murder-for-hire plot have arrested a Santa Maria man already in custody.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said 36-year-old Felix Federico Nicolas of Santa Maria is accused of attempting to hire someone to kill the victims in his pending rape and child molestation cases.

According to investigators with the Special Investigations Bureau, Nicolas allegedly positively identified his intended victims through social media photographs and negotiated an undisclosed price to have the hits carried out.

Detectives arrested Nicolas on Wednesday and charged him with solicitation to commit murder, a felony, and felony dissuading a victim to testify.

He was rebooked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on $1 million bail.

Sugars said the intended victims were informed of the plot and Nicolas’ arrest.

