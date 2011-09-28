Maintenance on Carrillo Street Scheduled for Saturday
Motorists may experience delays and/or detours from San Andres to De la Vina streets
By Max Kashanian for the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department | September 28, 2011 | 3:05 p.m.
From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, the City of Santa Barbara will conduct street maintenance activities on Carrillo Street between San Andres and De la Vina streets.
Motorists may experience delays and/or detours.
Traffic disruption is necessary to accommodate the City of Santa Barbara’s annual street maintenance program.
For more information, contact project engineer Max Kashanian at 805.564.5450 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
— Max Kashanian is a project engineer for the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department, Facilities & Energy Management Division.
