Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 5:52 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Prominent Stem Cell Scientist to Relocate to UCSB from Britain

The renowned researcher is director of the London Project to Cure Blindness

By UCSB | September 28, 2011 | 3:41 p.m.

Pete Coffey, an internationally prominent researcher working on stem cell biology and the prevention of blindness, will begin work as a full-time researcher at UCSB in November.

Pete Coffey
Pete Coffey

Coffey will direct UCSB’s Center for the Study of Macular Degeneration and will work with the university’s Center for Stem Cell Biology and Engineering. Both centers are part of UCSB’s Neuroscience Research Institute. In addition, Coffey will be a member of the university’s Department of Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology. He has already been involved in UCSB’s stem cell research as a visiting researcher.

The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine provided a grant to recruit Coffey, who is the director of the London Project to Cure Blindness, an initiative launched several years ago by the University College of London.

“I appreciate being part of a thriving community backed by CIRM, which now allows opportunities that until now were not possible,” Coffey said. “To work with the UC Santa Barbara group — the stem cell and macular degeneration centers — is truly exciting.”

Mike Witherell, UCSB’s vice chancellor for research said: “Pete Coffey has been a leader of the global effort to develop a new stem cell therapy for macular degeneration. He is a perfect fit with the strong team we already have on campus.”

At UCL, Coffey is professor and head of Ocular Biology and Therapeutics at the Institute of Ophthalmology, and serves as UCL’s chair of Cellular Therapies and Visual Science. His work has attracted considerable attention as he and collaborators gear up to carry out a clinical trial in London for age-related macular degeneration.

“Pete Coffey is not only a boon to UCSB, but to the entire state of California,” said Kenneth Kosik, co-director of UCSB’s NRI. “His remarkable progress toward bringing stem cell science to the bedside validates much of the CIRM vision.”

The long-term goal of Coffey’s research is regeneration of the diseased eye. Age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and retinitis pigmentosa are leading causes of blindness for which there are no effective treatments in the majority of cases. Loss of vision is due to progressive degeneration of the photoreceptor cells, or loss of cells that support the photoreceptors, such as retinal pigment epithelial (RPE) cells or cells in the retinal vasculature.

One possible strategy for treatment of these blinding diseases is to replace cells that are lost via transplantation. Coffey’s work explores this approach, with the object of first identifying and characterizing sources of cells, determining the optimal parameters for transplantation, and investigating molecular, cellular, and behavioral events that occur upon transplantation in animal models of retinal degeneration.

Coffey has joined forces with interdisciplinary teams in Britain and California to transition this work to the clinic, using RPE derived from human embryonic stem cells (hESC). This effort, known as the California Project to Cure Blindness, is funded by CIRM and Britain’s Medical Research Council. Other research projects investigate treatments for conditions such as macular dystrophy and diabetic retinopathy.

Over the past 10 years, Coffey has co-authored 40 peer-reviewed publications that have provided foundational knowledge that will enable and guide further translation of cellular therapies to improve vision in patients.

Dennis Clegg, co-director of UCSB’s Center for Stem Cell Biology and Engineering, noted that Coffey is tremendously effective in establishing novel research initiatives. He founded the London Project to Cure Blindness, and has major involvement in collaborations with pharmaceutical companies to translate his basic discoveries to commercial application.

Coffey has received many honors and awards, including the prestigious Estelle Doheny Living Tribute Award in 2009, Retinitis Pigmentosa International’s Vision Award in 2009, and the CIRM Leadership Award in 2010. CIRM reviewers characterized Dr. Coffey’s work as “truly innovative, novel, ambitious and important ... highly significant, with a potential to revolutionize the field.” He is engaged in public service endeavors to explain stem cell research to the lay public, including talks to the British Parliament and the Vatican.

Coffey received his Ph.D. at Oxford University and was a member of the faculty at Oxford and later the University of Sheffield, as lecturer and senior lecturer, before joining the faculty at UCL.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 