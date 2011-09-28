Providence Hall Fall Forum Presents WWII Hero Louis Zamperini

The witty 94-year-old will share his life story in a short video and live interview on Oct. 6

Louis Zamperini, the subject of the bestseller Unbroken by Laura Hillenbrand, will speak at Providence Hall‘s annual fundraising dinner, “Fall Forum: Engaging Ideas of Consequence,” on Oct. 6 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

A spry, witty 94-year-old, Zamperini will share his life story in a short video and an extensive, live interview with Steve Ainsley, publisher of Miller-McCune Magazine, former publisher of the Boston Globe and before that, of the Santa Barbara News-Press. Zamperini is one of Ainsley’s personal heroes.

Growing up in Torrance, the young Zamperini was the fastest high school miler in the world as a senior and held the U.S. high school record for 20 years. In addition, as a USC student, he held the U.S. collegiate mile record for 15 years.

Living one of history’s most interesting coincidences, Zamperini roomed with Jesse Owens during the Berlin Olympics of 1936, where he competed in the 5,000-meter run. While he did not win any medals at the Olympic Games, he ran an incredible last leg of the race and had an unforgettable meeting with Adolf Hitler.

Serving in the Army Air Forces during World War II, Zamperini survived a plane crash, 47 days adrift on the Pacific Ocean in a life raft surrounded by sharks, and years of imprisonment and torture in Japanese POW camps. His story of courage, resilience, redemption and forgiveness is both incredible and inspiring.

Proceeds from the Fall Forum dinner and speaker event provide scholarships for students to attend Providence Hall, a Christian college preparatory school serving grades 7 to 12, founded in 2007 in Santa Barbara.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here or call the Providence Hall office at 805.962.4400.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement for Providence Hall.