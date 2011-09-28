City of Goleta Plans Community Open House for San Jose Creek Project

Oct. 8 event will offer activities for children, including Sammy the Steelhead

The city of Goleta will host a community open house from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 for the public to learn more about the upcoming San Jose Creek Capacity Improvement and Fish Passage Project, which is set to break ground in November.

The open house will be held on the front lawn of the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

Project displays will be set up, and staff will be on site to answer any questions.

Several activities for children will be offered, and Sammy the Steelhead has agreed to take pictures with those who attend.

Free coffee and donuts will be provided.

Click here for more information about the project, to read the history and frequently asked questions, peruse the kids’ corner and sign up for email updates.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.