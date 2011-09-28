Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 5:18 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

City of Goleta Plans Community Open House for San Jose Creek Project

Oct. 8 event will offer activities for children, including Sammy the Steelhead

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | September 28, 2011 | 6:50 p.m.

The city of Goleta will host a community open house from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 for the public to learn more about the upcoming San Jose Creek Capacity Improvement and Fish Passage Project, which is set to break ground in November.

The open house will be held on the front lawn of the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

Project displays will be set up, and staff will be on site to answer any questions.

Several activities for children will be offered, and Sammy the Steelhead has agreed to take pictures with those who attend.

Free coffee and donuts will be provided.

Click here for more information about the project, to read the history and frequently asked questions, peruse the kids’ corner and sign up for email updates.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 