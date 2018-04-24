Private Forum Excludes Three City Council Candidates

Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association says it invites only 'viable' hopefuls based on their ability to fundraise

After a slew of public forums with all 10 candidates for Santa Barbara City Council, the Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association hosted a forum and luncheon on Wednesday with only seven of the candidates.

In the past, the industry group has included only “viable” candidates based on their ability to fundraise, given the limited amount of time to interact with the attendees, according to board member Jason McCarthy.

“I think it was our best yet,” he said.

Candidates Sebastian Aldana, Cruzito Cruz and Jerry Matteo were not invited.

The event sold out and covered issues specific to tourism and the business industry, which pushed many of the candidates out of their comfort zones and delved into topics not covered at previous forums, he said.

Cruz was upset by his exclusion, telling Noozhawk that it was an important forum because of the city’s dependence on tourists for revenue — and that he went to the forum anyway.

He apparently confronted organizers and made his disappointment known, but then was asked to leave, according to Cruz.

The seven candidates in attendance were Sharon Byrne, Iya Falcone, Dale Francisco, Cathy Murillo, Randy Rowse, Deborah Schwartz and Michael Self.

Pre-election campaign finance documents are due to be filed next week, which will publicize the candidates’ fundraising to date.

