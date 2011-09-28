Schools Locked Down, Public Library Searched After Report of Juvenile Male with Gun

Police looking for the suspect, reported by two Franklin Elementary parents

Two Santa Barbara schools were put on lockdown and a search was under way for a suspect after two Franklin Elementary School parents reported that a male juvenile walking along Neil Park Street about 3 p.m. Wednesday may have been carrying a gun.

Adelante Charter School is located on Franklin’s campus at 1111 E. Mason St., and both schools were locked down, according to the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

About 425 students, staff and some parents were on campus at the time. Police searched the campus, but a suspect wasn’t found.

“All teachers were questioned, and no one observed anyone on campus carrying a gun,” the district said in a news release.

Santa Barbara police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte said another call came in that a juvenile with a gun was spotted near the Eastside Library, and officers searched the library and surrounding area.

The school was reopened about 3:40 p.m., and Duarte said police were continuing to search the area.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic juvenile male wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts, black socks and black tennis shoes.

