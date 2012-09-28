Angela Siemens Joins Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Board

She brings experience in community service and international business

Angela Siemens has joined the Board of Directors of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Siemens, a Texas native and eight-year resident of Santa Barbara, serves as first vice president of the Montecito Union School PTA, secretary of the smART Families Committee at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, and was sponsorship co-chairwoman for Crane Country Day School’s 2012 spring fundraiser.

She’s also a member of the National Charity League, a former board member of Knowlwood Tennis Club, and active in various other philanthropic endeavors and with Calvary Chapel of Santa Barbara.

Prior to starting a family and moving to Santa Barbara, Siemens enjoyed an active international business career, including serving as production manager at the Banana Republic Division of Gap, director of production at Mossimo, and as senior sourcing and production manager for the Redline fashion label owned by Levi Strauss & Co.

Siemens is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and received an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Married to Santa Barbara native Ryan Siemens, they are the parents of three children ages 12, 9 and 7.

— Maria Long is a publicist representing the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.