Crosby, Stills & Nash Hit Their Groove at the Bowl

Crosby, Stills & Nash — David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash — performed Friday night at the Santa Barbara Bowl.
The players accompanying Crosby, Stills & Nash on their 2012 tour are Todd Caldwell (organ), Shane Fontayne (guitar), Steve DiStanislao (drums), Kevin McCormick (bass) and James Raymond (keyboards).
Crosby, Stills and Nash have each been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two times — once with Crosby, Stills & Nash, and a second time with The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield and The Hollies, respectively. They have also been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, with the honor recognizing both CSN as a group and each member as individual solo artists.
— Noozhawk contributor Garrett Geyer can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). See more of his photography at www.garrettgeyer.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.