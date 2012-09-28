Driver Charged With Assault After Confrontation Over Tow

Derek Roden, 27, of Santa Maria allegedly struck a driver as he attempted to flee

A 27-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested Friday after a confrontation with police personnel who were in the process of having his vehicle towed, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Derek Roden was taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon — his vehicle — at about 9:25 a.m. in the 500 block of East Chapel Street, according to Sgt. Daniel Cohen.

The incident occurred when police employees were preparing for street cleaning, and vehicles parked in the area were being removed by a tow truck, Cohen said.

Roden “confronted the SMPD employees, then jumped into his vehicle as it was in the process of being towed,” Cohen said, adding that Roden “sped away, striking the tow-truck driver as he fled.”

It turned out Roden was driving on a suspended license, Cohen said, adding that he was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

