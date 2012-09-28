Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 1:30 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Nebula Dance Lab to Take Center Stage with ‘Re:Vision’

Three performances will feature choreography by Devyn Duex and Emily Tatomer

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | September 28, 2012 | 5:07 p.m.

Nebula Dance Lab will perform Re:Vision at the Center Stage Theater this weekend.
Nebula Dance Lab will perform Re:Vision at the Center Stage Theater this weekend.

Santa Barbara’s Nebula Dance Lab will offer three performances this weekend of its show called Re:Vision at the Center Stage Theater in the Paseo Nuevo Mall.

Re: Vision, subtitled “Dance as perception, memory, sensation,” features the choreography of Devyn Duex and Emily Tatomer in three works, two of them brand new.

Set to the music of jazz-blues legend Nina Simone, Tatomer’s Snapshots is described as “a meditation on sense-memories, some somber and some light-hearted.” Deux describes her intense Sand Into Glass, with video art by Erin Martinez, as exploring “the emotional and physical landscape of a journey from self-destructive behavior to healing then to moving forward.”

Re:Vision also includes a reprise of Take the Bull by the Horns, a dynamic, cerebral piece by Tatomer that was first performed last year, in Nebula’s debut season.

Re:Vision will be performed at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Center Stage Theater. Tickets are $18 for general admission and $13 for students with ID, and can be obtained from the Center Stage box office at 805.963.0408 or online by clicking here.

Click here for more information about Nebula Dance Lab.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 