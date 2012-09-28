Gerald Carpenter: Nebula Dance Lab to Take Center Stage with ‘Re:Vision’

Santa Barbara’s Nebula Dance Lab will offer three performances this weekend of its show called Re:Vision at the Center Stage Theater in the Paseo Nuevo Mall.

Re: Vision, subtitled “Dance as perception, memory, sensation,” features the choreography of Devyn Duex and Emily Tatomer in three works, two of them brand new.



Set to the music of jazz-blues legend Nina Simone, Tatomer’s Snapshots is described as “a meditation on sense-memories, some somber and some light-hearted.” Deux describes her intense Sand Into Glass, with video art by Erin Martinez, as exploring “the emotional and physical landscape of a journey from self-destructive behavior to healing then to moving forward.”

Re:Vision also includes a reprise of Take the Bull by the Horns, a dynamic, cerebral piece by Tatomer that was first performed last year, in Nebula’s debut season.

Re:Vision will be performed at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Center Stage Theater. Tickets are $18 for general admission and $13 for students with ID, and can be obtained from the Center Stage box office at 805.963.0408 or online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.