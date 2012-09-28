Hot Temperatures Early Next Week Cause Fire Concern

Weak, offshore winds early next week will bring warmer-than-normal temperatures to the Central Coast, along with an increased risk of wildfires.

The peak of the heat wave will be Sunday through Tuesday, with toastiest areas further inland and along the foothills, said Scott Sukup, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Oxnard office.

“It’s going to be a weak Santa Ana event,” Sukup said. “It’s a good 10 degrees above normal.”

Winds are supposed to be light, but high temperatures in Santa Barbara are expected to reach 86 degrees Monday and Tuesday, and 81 degrees Sunday.

The typical temperature for the city at this time of year is 74 or 75 degrees, Sukup said.

Hot and dry weather always causes fire concerns, he added.

Although no warnings have been issued yet, Sukup said, the weather service could issue a fire weather watch or red flag warning closer to the hottest days.

