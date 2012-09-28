Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 1:38 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Hot Temperatures Early Next Week Cause Fire Concern

Offshore winds expected to bring unseasonably warm weather to already-dry Central Coast

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 28, 2012 | 10:45 a.m.

Weak, offshore winds early next week will bring warmer-than-normal temperatures to the Central Coast, along with an increased risk of wildfires.

The peak of the heat wave will be Sunday through Tuesday, with toastiest areas further inland and along the foothills, said Scott Sukup, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Oxnard office.

“It’s going to be a weak Santa Ana event,” Sukup said. “It’s a good 10 degrees above normal.”

Winds are supposed to be light, but high temperatures in Santa Barbara are expected to reach 86 degrees Monday and Tuesday, and 81 degrees Sunday.

The typical temperature for the city at this time of year is 74 or 75 degrees, Sukup said.

Hot and dry weather always causes fire concerns, he added.

Although no warnings have been issued yet, Sukup said, the weather service could issue a fire weather watch or red flag warning closer to the hottest days.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

