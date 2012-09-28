Hear from the Experts on How to ‘Increase Your Bottom Line by 30% in 2013’

The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER) will host a presentation titled “Increase Your Bottom Line by 30% in 2013” from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11 at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.
Dave Clark, president of Impulse Advanced Communications; Jennifer Goddard Combs, president of The Goddard Company Marketing & Public Relations; and R.W. Ziegler, chief operating officer of Mesa Consulting will give specifics on strategic planning and marketing in addition to presenting a case study on growing a business by 30 percent.
The cost is $30, or $35 at the door, and includes breakfast. Seating is limited. The registration deadline is noon Oct. 10.
For more information or to register, click here or contact Cheryl Ebner at 805.968.1282 .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). To pay by check, make payable to SABER and send to SBVA, 509 Coronado Drive, Goleta, CA 93117.