Lompoc Police Say Man Tried to Coax Girl Into Vehicle

9-year-old victim provides a suspect description after fleeing the scene

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | September 28, 2012 | 2:48 p.m.

Lompoc police are searching for a man suspected of trying to coax a 9-year-old girl into his vehicle on Thursday.

Sgt. Chuck Strange said the incident occurred in the early afternoon in the 300 block of West North Avenue.

He said the girl described the suspect as a white man 25 to 30 years old and about 6 feet tall with a medium build and brown hair. He was driving a newer model, dark-colored full-size truck, possibly a Chevy or GMC.

Strange said the girl did not get into the suspect’s vehicle, and she ran away from the area.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805.875.8155.

