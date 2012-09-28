Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 1:24 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Prosecution Delivers Closing Statements in St. Joseph Trial

Defense will give final arguments Monday on behalf of Principal Joseph Myers and former Dean of Students John Walker

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 28, 2012 | 7:33 p.m.

The prosecution gave final arguments Friday in its case against two St. Joseph High School officials, who allegedly failed to report sexual assaults committed by two students against two other students.

Former Dean of Students John Walker and Joe Myers, the Orcutt Catholic high school’s principal, were charged July 12 with failing to report a suspected sexual assault on a 16-year-old student by two other students.

Walker, who was let go from his position at St. Joseph for undisclosed reasons, also faces a second count of the same charge because prosecutors allege he did not report a 14-year-old student’s allegations of sexual assault.

With four days of emotionally charged testimony and evidence still fresh in their minds, jurors were given deliberation instructions Friday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria.

Judge Edward Bullard said the trial would continue Monday, when the defense will present final arguments and the jurors will begin deliberations.

Jurors will decide whether Walker and Myers, who are “mandated reporters” under state law because of their positions of responsibility with the school, failed to immediately report the suspected sexual assault to law enforcement as required, according to District Attorney’s Office prosecutors.

Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson said there should be no doubt that Walker and Myers willfully decided not to follow the rules that are made to protect children.

Nudson used a poster board timeline and a PowerPoint presentation to assert that the prosecution has, without a doubt, proved the four elements that are required for conviction.

The elements include whether the defendant was a mandated reporter, whether information came to the defendant in a professional capacity, whether the defendant knew about or reasonably suspected child abuse, and whether the defendant failed to immediately report.

“They absolutely knew,” said Nudson, addressing the jury. “If you have reasonable suspicion, you have to make a call. You are not allowed to stick your head in the sand.

“He told you he knew,” she added, referring to Walker’s testimony Thursday on the stand. “He is guilty of the crime.”

Myers and Walker sat next to their respective attorneys, and remained still and quiet throughout Nudson’s statements.

Nudson alleged that while the administrators may have urged the victims and their families to report the assaults to authorities, that doesn’t void their culpability.

She urged jurors to look past sympathy and focus on the facts.

Walker’s admission to the father of the 14-year-old victim that his daughter wasn’t the first victim of the same student further proves his knowledge and failure to report, Nudson said.

That former St. Joseph student, 18-year-old Shane Villalpando who graduated from Righetti High School in June, was arrested April 20 on rape and other charges in connection with the case.

Villalpando also is connected as a suspect in the 16-year-old victim’s case. A juvenile, whose name is being withheld, has been charged in that case as well.

“What’s important is what did the defendants know and when did they know it,” Nudson said. “They placed the burden of reporting on a 16-year-old girl. It is the responsibility of the principal and dean of students to make that call. That does not absolve you as a mandatory reporter.”

The charges against Walker and Myers, who was put on paid administrative leave pending resolution of the matter, each carry up to six months in County Jail and a $1,000 fine upon conviction.

The defense is scheduled to begin closing arguments at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 