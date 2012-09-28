Santa Barbara Axxess Hosting Tuesday’s B2B Breakfast

Business-2-Business will also be a celebration of the Lemon Festival

Santa Barbara Axxess will host the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s October Business-2-Business Breakfast, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. next Tuesday, Oct. 2, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Come get a first look at the new Axxess Book and learn more about how Santa Barbara Axxess is giving back to the community.

October will also be Lemon Month. We are kicking off the Lemon Festival, so wear yellow or vintage Lemon Festival gear to be entered to win fabulous raffle prizes.

Want even more raffle tickets? Bring a few lemons! There will be a big prize for the largest lemon!

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A breakfast from Marmalade Cafe will be provided, as well as coffee from Zizzo’s, served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $5 for ambassadors, $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.

Click here to register. For more information, call 805.967.2500 x5 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .