Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 1:20 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Small Fire Breaks Out at Supermarket Near Goleta

Blaze at Ralphs store on Hollister Avenue is quickly extinguished by Santa Barbara County crews

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | September 29, 2012 | 2:57 a.m.

Firefighters responded to a fire Friday night at a supermarket in the Magnolia Shopping Center just east of Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly before 9 p.m. at the Ralphs market, 5171 Hollister Ave., said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Crews from three engines and a ladder truck responded to the fire, which was traced to a refrigeration unit, Sadecki said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke throughout the store, which was quickly evacuated, Sadecki said, adding that no injuries were reported.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which remained under investigation, Sadecki said.

Firefighters remained on scene Friday night clearing smoke from the building.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 