Small Fire Breaks Out at Supermarket Near Goleta

Blaze at Ralphs store on Hollister Avenue is quickly extinguished by Santa Barbara County crews

Firefighters responded to a fire Friday night at a supermarket in the Magnolia Shopping Center just east of Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly before 9 p.m. at the Ralphs market, 5171 Hollister Ave., said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Crews from three engines and a ladder truck responded to the fire, which was traced to a refrigeration unit, Sadecki said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke throughout the store, which was quickly evacuated, Sadecki said, adding that no injuries were reported.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which remained under investigation, Sadecki said.

Firefighters remained on scene Friday night clearing smoke from the building.

