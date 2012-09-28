Suspect Facing New Drug, Weapons Charges

Santa Barbara police have arrested a man they say is a known Eastside gang member on charges of possession of marijuana for sale and possession of a concealed dagger.

Christian Ariel Hernandez, 19, of Goleta, had been out of custody pending a court hearing after his arrest Aug. 27 near Santa Barbara High School for possession of marijuana for sale and cocaine, and being armed with a knife, according to Lt. James Pfleging.

Pfleging said an officer patrolling the 300 block of North Milpas Street about 10:45 p.m. Thursday observed a person committing a jaywalking violation.

The person, wearing dark-colored knit gloves, a black shirt and dark-colored pants, was detained for the vehicle code violation and then identified as Hernandez, according to Pfleging.

He said Hernandez was found to be in possession of a dagger, and when arrested for the violation, he was also found to be in possession of two bags of marijuana and a scale.

Hernandez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

