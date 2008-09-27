Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 1:47 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Downtown Organization Mixer Draws a Big Crowd

The Canary Hotel hosts a top-level party for Santa Barbara's movers and shakers.

By Rochelle Rose | September 27, 2008 | 9:10 p.m.

Article Image
Guests of the Downtown Organization’s Members’ Mixer enjoyed live music, hors d’oeuvres and plenty of conversation. (Rochelle Rose photo)

The Downtown Organization Members’ Mixer attracted a crowd of 250 to the Perch at the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St., on Thursday.

The event was co-sponsored by the nonprofit organization Peoples’ Self-Help Housing and the Santa Barbara Independent. Downtown workers and company executives joined together on the hotel’s lofty rooftop to check out the 360-degree view of the mountains, the sea and the cityscape, while basking in the sunset and enjoying live music, hors d’oeuvres, and beer, wine and full bar.

Despite long lines at the elevators and at the bar, everyone had a great time networking, meeting their neighbors, and learning more about their organizations and businesses.

The Downtown Organization was formed by the city of Santa Barbara as a Business Improvement District in 1967 to serve an area bounded by Anacapa, Chapala, Micheltorena, and Gutierrez streets. Its 1,400 members sponsor a number of activities and events, including the Annual Downtown Holiday Parade, the Downtown Art & Wine Tour, 1st Thursday, the decorative State Street Flag Program, Downtown State Street Safe Trick-or-Treat, and the State of the Art Gallery.

The organization’s executive director is Bill Collyer and its board officers are attorney William L. Duval Jr., president; David Damiano of the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, vice president; Tamara Erickson of Hotel Santa Barbara, treasurer; and Kate Schwab of Borders Books, Music & Cafe, secretary.

Article Image
Balmy temperatures, a September sunset and 360-degree views of Santa Barbara made for a pleasant evening. (Rochelle Rose photo)
Board members include Maria Arroyo, Los Arroyos Restaurant; Barbara Bartolome, Santa Barbara Scrapbooks; David Beardon, Santa Barbara Frame Shop & Gallery; Barbara Burger, Santa Barbara Symphony; Dr. Michael Cooper DDS; Genny Cummings, Indigo Interiors; Ginny Brush, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission; David de L’Arbre, Santa Barbara Travel Bureau; Roger Durling, Santa Barbara International Film Festival; Salli Eve, Occhiali Fine Eyewear; Joanne Funari, Business First National Bank; Bob Hansen, SOhO Restaurant & Music Club; Ed Holdren, Holdren’s Steaks & Seafood; Sally Fouhse, Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation; Kathy Janega-Dykes, Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission; Eric Kelley, The Book Den; Laura Knight, Pascucci; Matt LaBrie, Lynx Property Management; Dave Lombardi, Fast Frame; Gary Lynd, State & A Bar and Grill; Gene McKnight, Pacifica Commercial Real Estate; Bill Medel, WEMCO; Tom Morey, Santa Barbara Independent; Dan Oriskovich, Montecito Bank & Trust; Tracy Pfautch, Paseo Nuevo Management; Wally Ronchietto, Café Buenos Aires and Bricks Café; Jonathan Rosenson, Wine Cask; Randy Rowse, Paradise Cafe; Tammy Steuart, Metropolitan Theatres; Bob Stout, Wildcat Lounge; Traci Taitt, The Towbes Group; Billie Vrtiak, Imagine; Mark Whitehurst, CASA Magazine; and Gail Zannon, Santa Barbara Pistachio Co.

Rochelle Rose is development director of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

