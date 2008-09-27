Downtown Organization Mixer Draws a Big Crowd

The Canary Hotel hosts a top-level party for Santa Barbara's movers and shakers.
Guests of the Downtown Organization’s Members’ Mixer enjoyed live music, hors d’oeuvres and plenty of conversation. (Rochelle Rose photo)
The Downtown Organization Members’ Mixer attracted a crowd of 250 to the Perch at the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St., on Thursday.
The event was co-sponsored by the nonprofit organization Peoples’ Self-Help Housing and the Santa Barbara Independent. Downtown workers and company executives joined together on the hotel’s lofty rooftop to check out the 360-degree view of the mountains, the sea and the cityscape, while basking in the sunset and enjoying live music, hors d’oeuvres, and beer, wine and full bar.
Despite long lines at the elevators and at the bar, everyone had a great time networking, meeting their neighbors, and learning more about their organizations and businesses.
The Downtown Organization was formed by the city of Santa Barbara as a Business Improvement District in 1967 to serve an area bounded by Anacapa, Chapala, Micheltorena, and Gutierrez streets. Its 1,400 members sponsor a number of activities and events, including the Annual Downtown Holiday Parade, the Downtown Art & Wine Tour, 1st Thursday, the decorative State Street Flag Program, Downtown State Street Safe Trick-or-Treat, and the State of the Art Gallery.
The organization’s executive director is Bill Collyer and its board officers are attorney William L. Duval Jr., president; David Damiano of the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, vice president; Tamara Erickson of Hotel Santa Barbara, treasurer; and Kate Schwab of Borders Books, Music & Cafe, secretary.
Balmy temperatures, a September sunset and 360-degree views of Santa Barbara made for a pleasant evening. (Rochelle Rose photo)
Rochelle Rose is development director of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.