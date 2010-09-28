Public Invited to Help Select Beneficiary for 2011 Santa Barbara Triathlon

Online voting is under way for eight nonprofit finalists

With charitable donations to local nonprofits totaling more than $400,000 to date, fundraising to support community needs has been an integral part of the Santa Barbara Triathlon since its inception.

One of the primary benefits of the presenting sponsorship is choosing the event’s official charity. This year, Montecito Bank & Trust selected the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, which resulted in significant financial support of its ongoing mission through the triathlon.

Montecito Bank & Trust will again be the triathlon’s 2011 presenting sponsor and is adding a new competitive twist for the selection of the official charity. For 2011, the bank is inviting the public to select the official charity.

Click here before February 2011 to vote for one of eight nonprofit finalists. The nonprofit selected will be the beneficiary of all funds raised by the triathlon’s sponsors, athletes, staff and volunteers in 2011. The Santa Barbara Triathlon’s goal is $50,000.

Voting is open to everyone, so spread the word and be sure to cast your vote.

— Joe Coito is director of the Santa Barbara Triathlon.