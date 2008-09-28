Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 1:43 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 
Tennis: Dos Pueblos Battles Through Tiebreakers to Claim 16-2 Win over Cate

Cate's Arielle Kubetschek prevails in tough battle against Hayley Edwards.

By | September 28, 2008 | 1:59 a.m.

Dos Pueblos hosted Cate in a three-hour nonleague match Saturday, coming away with a 16-2 victory.

Not all of the scores indicated how tough some of the sets were, however. The Chargers had their share of nail-biters and sets that were decided by tiebreakers. In singles, Dos Pueblos’ No. 3 Hayley Edwards fought for an hour against Cate’s No. 1 Arielle Kubetschek before losing the tiebreaker; both players used a lot of variety in their shots and had long rallies. In dubs, the “Comeback Kids,” Nicoletta Bradley and Oriane Matthys, battled back from 1-4 to win their set in a close tiebreaker.

Everyone contributed to the fine performance Saturday — from players, parents, and friends of both teams.

With the victory, Dos Pueblos improves to 7-1. Cate is now 2-2. The Chargers play a Channel League match Tuesday at San Marcos.

Way to go Chargers!

Dos Pueblos 16, Cate 2

Dos Pueblos Singles:
Erica Cano 2-0
Lauren Stratman 2-0
Hayley Edwards 2-1

Dos Pueblos Alternate Singles:
Angie Dai 1-0
Hannah Zimmerman 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves 3-0
Melissa Dahl/Anna Slyutova 3-0
Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys 2-0

Dos Pueblos Alternate Doubles:
Nicole Eskenazi/Sofia Pasternack 4-6

Cate Singles:
Arielle Kubetschek 0-3
Carryn Barker 0-3
Sarah Cohen 0-3

Cate Doubles:
Louisa Dick-Valdez/Lela Puckett 1-2
Allegra Roth/Annaliese Schroeder 0-3
Taylor Erling/Belle Kammer 0-2

Cate Alternate Doubles:
Janet Kim/Annaliese Northup 0-1

Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

