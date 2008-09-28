Tennis: Dos Pueblos JV Team Powers Past Cate

The Dos Pueblos junior varsity girls’ tennis team traveled to Cate on Saturday and claimed a 15-3 win.
The Chargers are on a roll. The team is definitely off to a good start, playing with confidence and going for those winners when the opportunity arrives. But the girls also are having fun.
Dos Pueblos swept the doubles and the losses in singles were extremely close, coming up a little short in the tie-breakers. The girls have been really working on their technique and it really showed Saturday in their strokes.
Dos Pueblos 15, Cate 3
Dos Pueblos Singles:
Shelbi Nigh 3-0
Chloe Warriner 1-0
Amber Rexford 1-1
Nicole Craviotto 1-1
Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Megha Manjunath/Rashi Singh 1-0
Kim Preston/Lilli Preston 3-0
Rachel Amspoker/Christina Daniel 2-0
Emma Rennick/Hanna Schmitz 2-0
Heather Bailey is Dos Pueblos High’s junior varsity girls’ tennis coach.