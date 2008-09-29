Chamber of Commerce Announces School Board Endorsements

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced the endorsement of candidates Ed Heron and Charlotte Ware for election to the Santa Barbara School Board. The chamber board voted unanimously to endorse the two candidates.

“Of the six candidates running for the three open school board seats, we felt that Mr. Heron and Mrs. Ware are the two best qualified people to represent the interest of the business community,” said Steve Cushman, chamber president.

Heron has been both the Realtor of the Year and the Businessperson of the Year for the chamber. He has had a distinguished 42-year career in local real estate. He is a dedicated volunteer and philanthropist. He cares about education and the community.

Ware is willing and ready to use her engineering experience, passion for education, concern for students, and respect for teachers and staff on the Santa Barbara School Board. It is her priority that each student receive a quality education in a safe and respectful environment.

Marcia Reed is vice president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.