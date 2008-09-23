Children, Adolescents Living With Grief: How to Help Feel, Heal and Deal

A free Hospice of Santa Barbara conference addresses how to help grieving children cope with loss.

The community is invited to explore the different ways grief can manifest in children and adolescents, and learn strategies from top professionals for helping them cope.

“Children and Adolescents Living with Grief: How to Help Them Feel, Heal and Deal” will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Tannahill Auditorium, 310 W. Padre St.

Pamela Gabbay, a nationally recognized professional in children’s grief, is the keynote speaker for the conference. Discussion topics include the ways in which children and adolescents deal with grief and how they can be similar or different from adults.

Panel leaders Jaynie Wood and Joy Janssen will lead local providers in the field in a discussion of how to provide better care and help children cope with loss. The conference also features an opportunity to hear personal stories from local children and adolescents who have been through the grief process.

Six continuing education units will be offered to RN/LVNs, CNAs and MFT/LCSWs. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. at the door. There is no cost to attend. Lunch will be provided.

For more information, call Amanda Kastelic at 805.563.8812.

This conference is sponsored by Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc., Cottage Health System, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and Santa Barbara City College.

